Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 16.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 5.0% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Apple by 9.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Apple by 12.4% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 7,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average of $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

