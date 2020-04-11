Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,483 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $267.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.71. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

