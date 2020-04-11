Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $25.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.