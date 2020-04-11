Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.7% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $267.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

