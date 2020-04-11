Lantz Financial LLC Sells 190 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

