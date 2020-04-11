Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,629 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $300.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

