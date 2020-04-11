Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,655 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $5,758,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 71,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

