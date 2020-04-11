Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

