Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.