Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 788 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of HRC opened at $111.13 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.