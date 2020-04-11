Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,940 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

ESGV stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66.

