Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $12,920,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT opened at $10.47 on Friday. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

