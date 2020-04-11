Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

