Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

