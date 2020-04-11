Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apache by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Apache from $27.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of APA stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

