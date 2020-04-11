Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $195.93 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $254.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.