Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,525 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

IWB stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

