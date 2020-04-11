Jane Street Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 558,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205,907 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $728.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

