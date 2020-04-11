U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

