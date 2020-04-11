Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $3.88 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,256.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

