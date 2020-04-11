Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $54,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,138 shares of company stock worth $4,071,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

