SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $15,115,800.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SBAC stock opened at $305.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $314.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

