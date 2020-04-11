SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $15,115,800.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SBAC stock opened at $305.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $314.84.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,266,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
