Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $509,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in ProAssurance by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 70,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ProAssurance by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.08 and a beta of 0.59. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

