Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Infosys by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 253,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

