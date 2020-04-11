Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $517,000 Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

AMTD stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

