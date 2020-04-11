Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,741 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.