Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Shares of MUS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

