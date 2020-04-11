Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

