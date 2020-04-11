AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 723,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 292,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 120,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

