Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.72. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.