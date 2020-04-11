Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GUT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

In other Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

