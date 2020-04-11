Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.