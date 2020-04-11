Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 854.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

NYSE:SNX opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,793.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $868,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,718 shares of company stock worth $5,288,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.