Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,017.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,918.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

