Jane Street Group LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SCHL opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $999.31 million, a PE ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

