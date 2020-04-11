469 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $573.00 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.77. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

