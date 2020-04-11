KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

