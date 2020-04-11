Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $233,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 77,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of PM opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

