Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,042.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,918.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,852.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

