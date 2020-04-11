Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $95.89 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9131 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

