Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after buying an additional 220,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

