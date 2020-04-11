Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,151,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

