Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,037 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,409,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

TM stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

