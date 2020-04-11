Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 901,907 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

