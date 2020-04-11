Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 256,636 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,636 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MRK stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

