Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251,625 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $325,118,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

