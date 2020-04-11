Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,575 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $224.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

