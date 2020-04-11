Jane Street Group LLC Sells 883,433 Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 883,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,657 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in New Gold by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,101,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.96.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

