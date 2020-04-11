Jane Street Group LLC Buys 20,183 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

GORO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

