Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,584 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

